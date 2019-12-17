Realme X2 Launched in India: Know Pricing, Specifications and Launch Offers

Realme X2, the company's latest smartphone, has been launched in India. Realme X2 brings gaming-focussed Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC; it also features a Hawk-Eye AI quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor. The Realme X2 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. Other highlight features of the new Realme phone are VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology, Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos sound certification, NFC support, and a 3D Glass Body.

Realme X2 Pricing and Launch Offers

The Realme X2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant can be bought for Rs. 16,999, while 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 18,999. The top-end storage variant RAM + 128GB storage option comes at Rs. 19,999. These three variants come in Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White colour options. The Realme X2 will go on sale from Friday, December 20 via Flipkart and Realme India online store. Soon it can be bought on offline stores too.

Launch offers on the Realme X2 include a flat Rs. 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank credit card, MobiKwik benefits up to Rs. 1,500, no-cost EMIs up to 6 months, and Jio benefit up to Rs. 11,500.

Realme X2 Specifications and Features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display that has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and supports features such as DC-like dimming and night mode for eye care. Also, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme X2 is powered the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. Realme has provided 64GB and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

When it comes to optics, the Realme X2 sports the quad rear camera setup that has 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 super-wide-angle lens, the Realme X2 also brings a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera that packs along with an f/2.0 lens, for selfies and video chat. Realme X2 can record videos of up to 4K resolution at 30fps frame rate.

Realme smartphone also has a list of connectivity options that include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The Realme X2 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.