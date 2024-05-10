SHRM TECH 2024 lays focus on role of AI in transformation of HR industry

Hyderabad : With an aim to foster a human-centric approach to AI integration in the workforce for HR professionals, a two-day expo of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Tech 2024 began on Thursday.

Experts from across the globe gathered to discuss how to make AI-enabled tools available for HR professionals to transform the HR industry. Focusing on the journey of Generative AI in the workforce for HR professionals, Nick Schacht, Chief Commercial Officer at SHRM, emphasises, “A year ago, Generative AI was just about six months old. We had heard about it, and we were still developing our understanding of what it is. Now, fast forward a year, we have a much clearer understanding of the direction Generative AI is taking from a technological perspective. That is perhaps the most significant trend in HR technology over that period. It is interesting to note that companies are beginning to develop approaches to better understand how to use AI effectively and are building tools to implement it. This opens up a wide range of opportunities that can leverage increased productivity, coining the term ‘Next Practices’. At SHRM, we are also closely collaborating with Microsoft to develop a tool to guide HR professionals on how to implement AI in HR. Furthermore, utilising AI serves as a platform to develop operating principles, turning HR professionals into workforce consultants who help employees skill and re-skill themselves to keep up with the evolving pace.”

Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC, and MENA, emphasises, “As we navigate through the complexities of the modern workplace, technology emerges not just as a tool but as a catalyst that redefines our approach to human resource management. SHRM Tech24 underscores the importance of embracing innovative technologies to build more inclusive, efficient, and resilient organisations. Upskilling and training to keep pace with the latest technology and innovations are the need of the hour.”