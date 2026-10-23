SIM-binding rule: What changes for WhatsApp, other messaging apps from Jan 1, 2027?

New Delhi: If you use messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram without keeping the registered SIM card inside your phone, you need to be aware of new rules that could come into effect from January 1, 2027.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has set December 31, 2026 as the compliance deadline for messaging platforms to implement SIM-binding requirements aimed at cracking down on cyber fraud and misuse of Indian mobile numbers.

From next year, users may lose access to their messaging accounts if the SIM linked to the account is removed, deactivated or replaced.

Under the new framework, messaging apps that use Indian mobile numbers for registration will have to verify that the registered number is tied to an active SIM card or eSIM present on the device.

In practical terms, users may no longer be able to continue accessing an account indefinitely after removing the SIM card used to create it.

If the registered SIM is taken out, replaced or becomes inactive, the app could suspend functionality until the same number is restored through a valid SIM or eSIM profile.

The government's decision is part of a wider effort to combat cybercrime, phishing operations and so-called digital arrest scams.

According to the DoT, fraud networks have exploited Indian mobile numbers by purchasing SIM cards, registering messaging accounts and then operating those accounts from outside India.

Authorities believe tighter linkage between accounts and active SIM cards will make it harder to misuse Indian numbers for cross-border fraud.

The government has also cited large financial losses suffered by Indian consumers from cyber fraud in recent years as a key reason for tightening regulations.

WhatsApp and Telegram are among the messaging platforms expected to fall within the scope of the requirements because they rely on phone numbers for user identification and registration.

However, reports indicate Snapchat is not expected to be covered by the SIM-binding mandate.

Signal's status remains unclear, with reports suggesting the platform had not responded to government communications when the issue was reviewed.

The information available so far does not suggest that WhatsApp will stop working on particular iPhone or Android models from January 1, 2027. The proposed restrictions are linked to SIM verification and account authentication, not to device brands or operating systems.

The changes could have the biggest impact on users who keep the registered SIM card in a secondary phone while using WhatsApp on another device, those who remove the SIM after completing account setup, and those who depend largely on Wi-Fi and rarely use cellular services.

Users with dual-SIM devices may also need to ensure that the number linked to their messaging account remains active and compliant with platform requirements.

The rules are expected to apply to both physical SIM cards and eSIM profiles. As long as the registered mobile number is associated with an active eSIM on the device, users are unlikely to face issues solely because they do not use a physical SIM card.