New York City Council passes law to ban horse carriage, honours Indian teen killed in accident

New York: The City Council has passed a law to ban horse-drawn carriages and named it in honour of an Indian teen tourist who was killed in Central Park in an accident involving such vehicle.

Called the Romanch's Law, it was adopted on Thursday.

It honours Romanch Mahajan, who was killed in June while trying to save his mother, Priya, when she was thrown off the carriage as the horse bolted.

His head hit the ground as he dove after her, and he died in the hospital.

Romanch's uncle, Gaurav Mahajan, was at a rally of the supporters of the ban outside City Hall before the bill was passed.

He said, “True justice means recognising that these gentle, majestic horses do not belong on the congested asphalt or trapped in dangerous traffic".

“On behalf of his parents and his brother, I leave New Yorkers with one final sacred request: please do not forget Romanch", he said.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin said, "Our landmark vote to pass Romanch's Law is a demonstration of this Council's commitment to animal welfare, public safety, and worker protection".

For many years, animal rights activists campaigned for banning the horse carriages, but were met with opposition from vehicle owners and the union representing the drivers.

Romanch's tragedy gave the final impetus to get the law passed.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani must now sign the bill, and should refuse, it would still become law because the high number of votes made it veto-proof.

Romanch Mahajan had just passed his higher secondary from Angel’s Public School in Mamun, Pathankot, and was visiting the city with his parents and brother.

They were enjoying the sights of Central Park when the driver stopped to take a picture of the family.

The horse suddenly bolted, overturning the carriage.