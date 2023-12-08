Some Android Devices can Now Automatically Share Medical Data in 911 Calls; How to Check Compatibility

This innovative technology operates through the Personal Safety app, available on select devices, including recent Google Pixel models, Nothing Phone 1, and others. When a user initiates a 911 call, essential emergency information entered into the Personal Safety app, such as age, weight, blood type, allergies, and more, is transmitted to a platform known as RapidSOS. RapidSOS, with connections to over 15,000 911 and field responder agencies, has been facilitating the relay of Medical ID data from iPhones since 2020.



In emergencies where a caller may be incapacitated or unable to communicate, this feature ensures that critical health data is available to first responders before they arrive. Tenea Reddick, 911 director at the Baltimore City Fire Department, emphasizes the time-saving benefits, stating, “This information is available to use before the dispatch and before the responders arrive. It saves so much time because we already know what we’re responding to and what we need.”

While Android and iPhone devices have been able to send location data through the RapidSOS system since 2018, the recent enhancement on Android is specific to certain devices with the Personal Safety app, including the ability to display this information on the lock screen.

To activate this emergency data-sharing feature, users need to opt in through their device settings. On Android, this can be done by navigating to Settings > Safety & Emergency and enabling Emergency SOS. Users must then set up the Personal Safety app to activate the feature and access additional functionalities. The user can also provide additional information, such as organ donor status and emergency contact details.



To see if your device is compatible and enable this feature, follow these steps:



Open the Settings app. Select Safety & Emergency. Open the Personal Safety app. Tap on Emergency Medical Info. Enter your medical details. Toggle on Share with emergency services.

By taking advantage of this innovative feature, Android users can contribute to improved emergency response and potentially save lives.