Today’s Wordle Answer (October 28, 2025) – Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle was a bit hard, but I solved it in the end. If you also found it tricky, don’t worry—you’re not alone. Many players had the same problem, but that’s what makes the game fun.

How to Play

Wordle is a simple word game. You need to guess a five-letter word in six tries. After each guess, you get color hints. Green means the letter is correct and in the right place. Yellow means it’s in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray means it’s not in the word.

Hints for Today

Wordle Bot started with SLATE, and I used PRICE. The hint said it’s a plant with berries and sharp leaves. The clue said it has a double letter.

Answer

After a few tries, I got it right. The answer is HOLLY — a green plant with red berries, often used for Christmas.