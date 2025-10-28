Live
Today’s Wordle Answer (October 28, 2025) – Hints, Clues, and Solution
Highlights
Find today’s Wordle answer and hints for October 28, 2025. Learn the clues, color meanings, and the final solution to today’s tricky Wordle puzzle.
Today’s Wordle was a bit hard, but I solved it in the end. If you also found it tricky, don’t worry—you’re not alone. Many players had the same problem, but that’s what makes the game fun.
How to Play
Wordle is a simple word game. You need to guess a five-letter word in six tries. After each guess, you get color hints. Green means the letter is correct and in the right place. Yellow means it’s in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray means it’s not in the word.
Hints for Today
Wordle Bot started with SLATE, and I used PRICE. The hint said it’s a plant with berries and sharp leaves. The clue said it has a double letter.
Answer
After a few tries, I got it right. The answer is HOLLY — a green plant with red berries, often used for Christmas.
