Live
- India’s current account deficit to remain in 1.2-1.5 pc range of GDP in FY25
- Cooking garlic, onions at high heat may be harmful to your heart: Study
- Apple’s Vision Pro shipments doubled in Q3, AR glasses set to grow in 2025
- APSRTC To Run Special Bus Services for Sankranti Festival
- Vivo X200 Ultra To Launch in March-April 2025 with New Flagships
- Discover the Best Hair Dryers of the Year 2024
- Jaipur LPG tanker blast: Toll touches 20 as another victim succumbs to burns
- True statesman, kind, dedicated public servant: Biden pays tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh
- ECL unveils biogas plant for sustainable waste mgmt
- Adhyayanotsavams at Srivari temple from Dec 30
Just In
Vivo X200 Ultra To Launch in March-April 2025 with New Flagships
Vivo plans a thrilling 2025 lineup, including the X200 Ultra, foldable phones, and tablets, promising innovation across categories.
Vivo is all set for an exciting year in 2025 with the launch of multiple flagship devices, including the much-anticipated Vivo X200 Ultra. The brand has already gained attention for its stellar camera capabilities in the X200 series, and there’s more to come.
Vivo X200 Ultra Launch Details
According to a leaked product launch timeline, the Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to debut in March or April 2025. This positions the release slightly earlier than the Vivo X100 Ultra, which launched in May this year. Reports suggest the X200 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a departure from the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor used in other models of the X200 lineup.
This strategic timeline hints at Vivo’s commitment to staying ahead in the competitive flagship smartphone market by offering cutting-edge performance and advanced camera technology earlier in the year.
Foldable Phones and More
In addition to the X200 Ultra, Vivo is expected to expand its foldable lineup by releasing the Vivo X Fold 4 or Vivo X Fold 4 Pro, likely launching in June or July 2025. While global markets will see these devices, the Indian release timeline remains uncertain. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, introduced in India earlier this year, was well-received, raising expectations for its successor.
Other Upcoming Products
Vivo is rumoured to unveil a large-screen tablet and a mid-range smartphone series. These smartphones will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, catering to a broader audience with premium and affordable options. With innovation across flagship smartphones, foldable devices, and tablets, Vivo is poised to make a significant mark in 2025. Keep an eye out for official announcements as the new year unfolds.