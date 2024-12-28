Vivo X200 Ultra To Launch in March-April 2025 with New Flagships

Vivo is all set for an exciting year in 2025 with the launch of multiple flagship devices, including the much-anticipated Vivo X200 Ultra. The brand has already gained attention for its stellar camera capabilities in the X200 series, and there’s more to come.

Vivo X200 Ultra Launch Details

According to a leaked product launch timeline, the Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to debut in March or April 2025. This positions the release slightly earlier than the Vivo X100 Ultra, which launched in May this year. Reports suggest the X200 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a departure from the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor used in other models of the X200 lineup.

This strategic timeline hints at Vivo’s commitment to staying ahead in the competitive flagship smartphone market by offering cutting-edge performance and advanced camera technology earlier in the year.

Foldable Phones and More

In addition to the X200 Ultra, Vivo is expected to expand its foldable lineup by releasing the Vivo X Fold 4 or Vivo X Fold 4 Pro, likely launching in June or July 2025. While global markets will see these devices, the Indian release timeline remains uncertain. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, introduced in India earlier this year, was well-received, raising expectations for its successor.

Other Upcoming Products

Vivo is rumoured to unveil a large-screen tablet and a mid-range smartphone series. These smartphones will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, catering to a broader audience with premium and affordable options. With innovation across flagship smartphones, foldable devices, and tablets, Vivo is poised to make a significant mark in 2025. Keep an eye out for official announcements as the new year unfolds.