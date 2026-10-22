WhatsApp SIM Binding Rules: What Users Need to Know

WhatsApp and Telegram users could see changes in how they access their accounts as the government’s SIM-binding requirements come into effect. The rules require covered app-based communication services to maintain a connection between users’ accounts and their KYC-verified mobile numbers.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has picked December 31 2026 as the day by which everything must be done. January 1 is being called the day operations will begin. This does not mean WhatsApp will stop working on certain smartphone models on that day.

The main purpose of the SIM-binding framework is to strengthen the connection between a mobile number and the messaging account associated with it. The move is aimed at making it more difficult for fraudsters to misuse messaging platforms by using mobile numbers or accounts without the legitimate user’s SIM.

Which phones could be affected?

The requirements may affect both Android smartphones and iPhones where WhatsApp or Telegram accounts are being used without the registered SIM card inserted. However, the exact impact will depend on how individual platforms implement the government’s requirements.

Users who mainly use messaging apps when connected to Wi-Fi might need to pay attention to whether their registered SIM card is still working in the phone. People who use the account on different devices or who travel to other countries often might also need to make sure their current setup still follows the rules.

Apple has reportedly introduced changes to iOS to support SIM-binding requirements. A software update released in September is said to help detect when an iPhone is operating without a SIM card. However, there is currently no confirmed list of specific iPhone or Android models that will stop supporting WhatsApp because of these rules.

What did the government change?

The DoT first issued its directive on November 28, 2025. The original framework included a requirement that users would be automatically logged out of web sessions every six hours.

The department later withdrew this blanket six-hour logout requirement and replaced it with a risk-based approach. Under the revised framework, services can be terminated immediately in cases where fraud or suspicious activity is detected.

As a result, users should not expect WhatsApp Web to automatically sign them out every six hours solely because of the revised rules. The SIM-binding requirement remains a separate part of the compliance framework.

Will every messaging app be affected?

WhatsApp and Telegram are, among the platforms that are said to be covered by the rules. Snapchat is said not to have to follow the SIM‑binding rules. Signal has not answered the government notices according to the information that's available.

For users the main thing to remember is that January 1 should not be seen as the day when WhatsApp will stop working on phones. The important things are whether the SIM that is registered is available and whether the messaging app can check it according to the rules that're in place. The important things are whether the SIM that is registered is available and whether the messaging app can check it according to the rules that're in place.