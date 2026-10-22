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3rd year in office: NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar vows to uphold women’s dignity
In Short
In a message to mark the second anniversary of her appointment to the Commission, Rahatkar set a target to remain focused on expanding the Commission's reach, reaching women who face barriers in accessing justice.
New Delhi: On completing two years in office, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Thursday reiterated the commitment to women’s dignity, safety, justice, and empowerment, an official said.
In a message to mark the second anniversary of her appointment to the Commission, Rahatkar set a target to remain focused on expanding the Commission's reach, reaching women who face barriers in accessing justice.
“I will strive to ensure that every woman's voice is heard, her rights are protected, and she receives the support needed to obtain justice. Our commitment to women's dignity, safety, justice, and empowerment will remain unwavering. With this resolve for women's empowerment,” she said in a message written in Hindi on X.
The message said, “Today, on 22 October 2026, I am completing two years of my tenure as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the Honourable Minister for Women and Child Development Smt. Annapurna Devi Ji for this significant responsibility.”
“I am thankful to all those women who, by placing their trust in the Commission, shared their problems, experiences, and expectations. Their voices inspire us to shape our priorities and make institutional efforts more effective,” she wrote.
She also listed the major achievements of her second year in office. “In the second year of my tenure, the Commission undertook numerous initiatives across various states and regions of the country aimed at women's safety, justice, awareness, and empowerment.”
“These included women's public hearings, visits to One Stop Centres and reform homes, She Is a Changemaker, SHEServes, Shakti Samwad, Shakti Summit, Catalysts for Change, Campus Calling, Pre-Marital Communication Centres (Tere Mere Sapne), and YASHODA AI. Through these efforts, a continuous endeavour has been made to reach women, understand their problems, and provide them with the necessary support,” she said.
“In the third year of my tenure as well, my efforts will remain focused on expanding the Commission's reach, reaching women who face barriers in accessing justice, and providing them with the necessary information, support, and effective grievance redressal mechanisms,” she said.
“Our commitment to women's dignity, safety, justice, and empowerment will remain unwavering. With this resolve for women's empowerment, we will all continue to move forward together,” she wrote on X.
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