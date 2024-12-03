  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

WhatsApp to End Support for These Older iPhones: Check Here

WhatsApp to End Support for These Older iPhones: Check Here
x
Highlights

WhatsApp will no longer support older iPhones from May 5, 2025. Make sure your device is updated to iOS 15.1 or newer to continue using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will stop supporting older iPhones, including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, starting May 5, 2025.

The app will need iOS 15.1 or newer to work. Devices running iOS 12.5.7 will not be able to use WhatsApp after this date.

This change is because WhatsApp wants to use newer iOS features and improve app performance. Older iOS versions can’t support these updates.

To keep using WhatsApp, users must update their devices to iOS 15.1 or newer. If the device can’t be updated, users will need to buy a newer iPhone.

Users can update their devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

This change affects both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business.

Android users are not affected. WhatsApp is giving users a five-month notice to update or consider other options.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick