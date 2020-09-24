Wikipedia gets a makeover after a decade; know what's new

Good news, Wikipedia, the website we have been visiting to get detailed information about any topic, is, at last, getting a makeover after a decade. Wikipedia is the most common website for millions, now Wikipedia's desktop version, is all set to be more user friendly and will span across two years.

The MediaWiki post said, "We think it's time to take some of these ideas and bring them to the default experience of all users, on all wikis, in an organized, consistent way. Over the next couple of years, the reader's web team will be researching and building out improvements to the desktop experience based on research and existing tools."We will get to see some of the changes that are about to take place as Gif. One of the most significant change will be coming to how you access 'Table of contents'. Now you can access 'Table of contents' from the top corner and directly click on any section without scrolling, skipping through sections, and putting extra efforts.





We will also get to see a collapsible sidebar that will be offered as a part of the rollout. The purpose of this is to enable readers to view the content with additional focus, pushing out more text out of the screen. Also, there will be an easy one-click button to change the page language.



And last but not least, the update is also said to add improvements to the in-site search tool, so users find it easier to search pages. This may come beside a modified logo which is a bit more colourful than the older one.

