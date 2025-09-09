Wordle Answer September 9, 2025 – Easy Hints & Tips to Win Today’s Puzzle

Wordle is a fun word game. You have six tries to guess a 5-letter word. The game gives you clues with colors:

Green: right letter, right place

Yellow: right letter, wrong place

Gray: letter not in the word

Today’s word starts with T. It has one vowel and no double letters. A hint: “A magician always has one up his sleeve.”

The answer is TRICK. It means to fool someone.

To do well, start with common words like “ARISE” or “CRANE.” Watch the colors carefully to guess the word faster.

If stuck, use this answer. Good luck!