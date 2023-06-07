WWDC 2023: iOS 17 announced; these iPhones to get new features

At WWDC 2023, Apple introduced its latest version of iOS 17 software along with many new products, including a 15-inch MacBook Air and a new Mac Studio. It brings new features and improvements to offer a better experience to the iPhone; a new Journal app, real-time voicemail translation, offline maps and more. While the release date for iOS 17 has yet to be revealed, Apple is expected to roll out the update to iPhones in the fall of 2023, most likely in mid-September, just like in previous years. The iPhone 15 series will likely ship with the latest software out of the box. Here is everything we know so far.



iOS 17: Key features

The latest version of iOS brings a new live voicemail feature with live transcription, which means that one will be able to check the real-time live translation of the recording. One of the valuable updates coming to FaceTime is that it will leave video messages if someone misses a call. iMessage has also been updated with search filters, and people will be able to reply to a message simply by swiping the text. Audio messages are now automatically transcribed as well. In addition, users can now share locations in iMessage as a new location-sharing feature has been added to the app. You'll also see a new design for the iMessage app, hiding apps and the camera behind a + button in iMessage.

What other thing? One will be able to use maps in offline mode as well. iPhone users will now be able to create subject stickers from any photo. You can also make "live stickers" using moving photos. The good thing is that the stickers will also work in third-party apps, which didn't happen before. There are also improvements to AirDrop. One can exchange phone numbers with someone new using AirDrop. You only need to bring the phones together to share numbers and email addresses.

You can use AirDrop to share large files, and iPhone users can now use SharePlay to sync live streams or music. Apple also introduced a new app called Journal, which is coming later in 2023. You can save moments in your Diary and schedule notifications for the beginning or end of your day. As for privacy, Apple says that your suggestions and inputs are locked. They will be protected by end-to-end encryption so that no one can access them; not even the company will be able to read them.

List of iPhones eligible for iOS 17

The list of devices that are said to receive the latest iOS 17 software update are iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 12 Pro series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone La 13 Pro series, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone 14 Pro series will receive the update.