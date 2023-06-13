Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch in India: Expected price, specifications and more

Xiaomi is ready to launch its second tablet in India, which is called Xiaomi Pad 6. The tablet is set to be launched in India on June 13, i.e. today. This tablet marks Xiaomi's return to the Indian tablet market after a long gap of seven years. In April, the Pad 6 debuted in China, along with a "pro" version, but it looks like the pro variant won't be available in India for now.



Xiaomi's previous tablet, the Pad 5, launched in India with a starting price of €26,999 for the 6GB/128GB version, while the 6GB/256GB model was priced at €28,999. Before the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 6, both variants of the Pad 5 have seen price reductions of up to €1,000.

The Xiaomi Pad 6, in its Chinese version, has an impressive 11-inch 2.8K LCD screen with a high refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of up to 550 nits. The display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor powers the tablet and packs a substantial 8840mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Pad 6 has a 13MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP front camera for capturing photos and videos. It runs on MIUI 14 software, which is based on Android 13. In China, the Xiaomi Pad 6 launched with several accessories, including a custom keyboard and stylus for Pad 6. These accessories are also expected to be introduced in India. , as hinted at by Xiaomi's India advertising reel.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 stands out with its sleek and lightweight design, made from durable metal that is remarkably thin at just 6.51mm thick and weighs just 490g. One notable feature is its compatibility with Xiaomi's second-generation smart stylus. Furthermore, Xiaomi is also expected to introduce the affordable Redmi Buds 4 Active wireless earphones alongside the Pad 6. Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting launches.