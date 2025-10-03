Apple slows iPhone Air charging while Pro models get faster speeds

Apple’s new iPhone models have sparked talk about charging speeds, especially the iPhone Air 18W charging. Tests show the iPhone Air charges at around 18–19W, while the iPhone 17 reaches 27–28W and the iPhone 17 Pro Max goes up to 36W (iPhone Pro 36W charging).

Experts say this is intentional. Apple slows the iPhone Air’s charging compared to the Pro models to protect the battery and help it last longer. Charging more slowly produces less heat, which is healthier for the battery over time. This is part of Apple’s iPhone Air longevity strategy, focusing on durability and sustainable use rather than just fast charging.

The slower charging may seem like a limitation, but it’s part of Apple’s plan to differentiate models. The Apple iPhone Air limitations set it apart from Pro models, which have faster charging, better cameras, larger screens, and more power. This allows Apple to offer options for different users and budgets.

Analysts note in the iPhone Air analyst report that users who care about long-lasting batteries may prefer the Air, while those wanting premium features and fast charging will choose Pro models.

Apple’s approach also reflects environmental concerns. Devices that last longer produce less electronic waste, something many customers care about. By balancing charging speed and battery health, Apple hopes to keep users happy while supporting more sustainable technology.

With more product releases expected later this year, the conversation around charging speeds, battery life, and device differences will continue to shape customer choices and the smartphone market.