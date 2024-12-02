Best Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000 in India 2024 - Top Picks and Features

The mid-range smartphone market in India has grown a lot in 2024. This market offers some of the best mobile phones in India under Rs. 30,000. These phones maintain a balance between affordability and advanced features similar to the premium models. Brands like Samsung, OnePlus etc. have launched smartphones catering to a variety of user preferences.

If you’re looking for the best smartphones under Rs. 30,000 in India then this is the right place. Let us find out about such smartphones by the famous brands.

OnePlus 11R 5G:

The OnePlus 11R 5G is one of the best mobile phones under Rs. 30,000. It has a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a high-resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, giving out sharp visuals. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, giving out excellent performance.

Its camera system includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 16MP front camera, ensuring beautiful photos. This phone is known for being a top choice of photography lovers. It also ensures a full day’s power in just 10 minutes!

Pros: Ensures high refresh rate for smooth visuals and advanced camera capabilities for more detailed photos. Includes Ultra-low latency and precise touch response.

Cons: Has slight heating issues during extended gaming sessions or usage and battery life may drain easily and quickly with intensive use.

OnePlus Nord CE4:

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is another smartphone which comes under Rs. 30,000 while being great for usage. It contains the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, providing smooth performance. It has a 5500mAh battery which supports 100W SUPER VOOC charging, making sure your phone gets fully charged within 30 minutes.

The Nord CE4 offers a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilization also known as OIS, making it a great smartphone to capture stable and high-quality pictures. This model is a great option for people who need more space for photos, files and apps due to its expandable storage of up to 1TB.

Pros It contains a long-term battery health with Smart Charging 4.0. It’s also a great design to handle everyday wear and tear. Contains an expandable memory.

Cons: It does not have NFC support, causing the limitation of contactless payment options. The camera performance would be better in low-light settings.

Nothing Phone (2a) 5G:

This phone stands out with its unique Glyph interface, which uses LED notifications on the back to display call alerts, message notifications and charging percent. This model offers smooth visuals which are perfect for gaming and streaming due to its 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The phone contains a 64MP quad-camera system, allowing stunning and sharp photos. A 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging makes sure to keep your phone powered throughout the whole day.

Pros: Unique Glyph interface for visual notifications along with a Large 120 Hz AMOLED display for great viewing. Gives off excellent performance with the Dimensity 7200 Pro processor.

Cons: Has a smudge-prone back design and does not contain a charger, therefore it needs to be purchased separately.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G:

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the perfect phone for photography lovers who want a phone on a friendly budget. It contains a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 30X Space Zoom. For selfies, the front camera gives amazing quality pictures.

The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display ensures vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. The phone is IP68-rated for water resistance, making it durable for usual usage.

Pros: A pro-grade phone with amazing cameras for good photography. It has water resistance for durability. Has a wireless power share for charging other types of devices.

Cons: Contains Heating issues during heavy and intense usage.

Conclusion-

The mid-range smartphone market in India is getting better as time evolves, offering excellent options for those who are seeking a smartphone in a friendly budget which is under Rs. 30,000. The OnePlus 11R 5G is similar to a flagship performer with an outstanding camera system. The OnePlus Nord CE4 contains amazing durability with fast chagrining. Nothing Phone (2a) 5G has interesting designs and reliable performance, and last but not the least, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the best choice for photography lovers with its pro-grade camera system.

Each of these devices excels in some or the other specific areas, catering to different user needs, whether it’s photography, gaming or long-lasting battery life. With all these interesting and reliable features, all these models value the importance of your money. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a student, an IT company employee or a casual user. These brands promise to give you an amazing experience with all these models and make it worth your money.