Flipkart Republic Day Sale: iPhone 16, Galaxy S24+ Deals Revealed

Flipkart has announced its Republic Day sale, named the Monumental Sale, set to go live on January 14 for all users and a day earlier, January 13, for Flipkart Plus members. The sale will feature significant discounts across various categories, including electronics, home appliances, and fashion. Among the highlights are exclusive deals on smartphones, with substantial price cuts on popular models like the iPhone 16, Galaxy S24+, and others.

iPhone 16 Available at Rs 63,999

The Apple iPhone 16 will be priced at Rs 63,999 during the sale, inclusive of additional discounts. Known for its advanced A18 Bionic chip, the smartphone also features a 6.1-inch display and a dual-camera system.

iPhone 16 Pro: Discounted to Rs 1,02,999

The iPhone 16 Pro, originally priced higher, will be available for Rs 1,02,999 during the sale. This represents a discount of Rs 20,000. With its 6.3-inch OLED display featuring ProMotion technology and a triple-camera setup, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be a top pick for premium smartphone buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ for Rs 59,999

Samsung's Galaxy S24+ will see a price drop to Rs 59,999, down from its original Rs 99,999. The device includes a 6.8-inch display, a 50MP triple-camera system, and AI-enhanced features. This is one of the steepest discounts offered on this flagship model.

CMF Phone 1 (8GB) at Rs 13,999

The CMF Phone 1 with 8GB RAM will be available for Rs 13,999, which includes an additional discount. The phone boasts a 6.67-inch display, a 5000mAh battery, and a dual-camera system with 50MP and 2MP sensors.

Vivo T3x 5G Priced at Rs 10,999

The Vivo T3x 5G, originally priced at Rs 17,499, will be available for Rs 10,999 during the sale. This device features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, a 6.78-inch display, and a dual-camera system with a 50MP main sensor.

Moto Edge 50 Fusion at Rs 19,999

Moto Edge 50 Fusion will be offered at Rs 19,999, reflecting a Rs 5,000 discount. Key features include a 144Hz display, a 5000mAh battery, and a dual-camera setup with 50MP and 13MP sensors.

Oppo K12x 5G Available at Rs 10,999

The Oppo K12x 5G, which originally launched at Rs 16,999, will be sold for Rs 10,999. It comes with a 6.67-inch HD display, a 5100mAh battery, and a dual-camera system with 32MP and 2MP sensors.

The Flipkart Monumental Sale begins on January 14 for all users, with early access for Flipkart Plus members starting January 13. To maximize savings, customers can combine bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options available during the sale.