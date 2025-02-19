iPhone 17 Air: Thinner Design and Horizontal Camera Bar

Apple wants to make the iPhone 17 look cooler and more modern! One big change is in the camera. Instead of the old vertical camera, the new iPhone 17 Pro models will have a horizontal camera bar across the back. This will give the phone a fresh, new design.

The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be thinner and lighter than the Pro models, will also have a similar horizontal camera bar design. Even though it will only have one camera, it will still look premium and stylish, similar to the Pro models.

These design changes are aimed at making the iPhone 17 look sleek, cutting-edge, and more visually appealing while offering a great user experience. The sleeker, thinner design for the iPhone 17 Air will make it even more comfortable to hold and use!

What's New in the iPhone 17 Designs?

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have a camera bar across the back, but the cameras will stay in the same places. The flash and special sensor might move to the right side. The back will look different, with a two-tone color, and the screen's edges will be thinner. The front screen will also have a smaller “Dynamic Island” at the top.

The iPhone 17 Air will also have a horizontal camera bar at the back. Even though it will have only one camera, it will still look fancy like the Pro models. The iPhone 17 Air will be thinner, around 5.5mm thick, making it lighter and sleeker than the older models.

Standard iPhone 17 Models

The regular iPhone 17 models will keep the same camera design as the iPhone 16. So, the biggest changes will be in the Pro and Air models, while the regular ones stay similar to the older designs.

These changes will make the iPhone 17 look fresh and new, with better cameras and a sleeker design!