LG Company Teases About Its New Velvet 5G Mobile

Velvet 5G Mobile: April should be officially named as the smartphone launcher… Yes! We have seen a few mobiles launching into the gadget world this month.

LG Velvet joins this group as it posts its releases its teaser on social media. Through this post, all the gadget guru's have got clarity about the specifications of the mobile.

Have a look at the short teaser of LG Velvet mobile… Have a look!

We Hans India have listed out a few specifications of this Velvet mobile… Have a look!



• Snapdragon 765 Processor

• 5G technology

• Triple camera on back with rain-drop design

• 3.5 mm audio jack

• Tear-drop notch

• Colours Available: Black, White, Green and Pinkish Orange

Well, we need to wait for the announcement of release date…