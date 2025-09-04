  • Menu
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 Launched with AI Features

Highlights
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 Launched with AI Features

Highlights

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and Galaxy Tab S11 series on September 4, 2025. The devices feature AI tools, AMOLED displays, and high performance.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 FE phone and Galaxy Tab S11 tablets on September 4, 2025.

The phone has a 6.7-inch screen and a personal AI helper. It runs Android 16.

The S25 FE has a big battery and a strong body.

The camera is 12MP with AI tools to edit photos and videos easily. It costs $649.

Samsung also launched Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra.

Tab S11 is good for writing, drawing, and translation. Tab S11 Ultra is very thin and fast.

Tab S11 costs $799 and Tab S11 Ultra costs $1,199.

