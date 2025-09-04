Live
- Maha govt to fill 10,000 posts on compassionate grounds
- Fashion Legend Giorgio Armani Dies at 91 – Icon of Style
- Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 Launched with AI Features
- ISI’s Bangladesh blueprint: Jamaat and Hefazat push country towards Talibanisation
- Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores 184 in Duleep Trophy Semifinal 2025
- RBI Maharashtra Holiday 2025: Eid-e-Milad Moved to September 8
- TVS Ntorq 150 Price, Features & Launch India 2025
- UPSC NDA/NA 2 & CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 – Download @ upsconline.nic.in
- Punjab minister urges Centre for Rs 50,000 per acre relief for crop loss
- Love in Dubai? Samantha’s Viral Reel Adds Fire to Raj Nidimoru Speculation; Raj’s Ex-Wife Shares Cryptic Post
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 Launched with AI Features
Highlights
Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and Galaxy Tab S11 series on September 4, 2025. The devices feature AI tools, AMOLED displays, and high performance.
Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 FE phone and Galaxy Tab S11 tablets on September 4, 2025.
The phone has a 6.7-inch screen and a personal AI helper. It runs Android 16.
The S25 FE has a big battery and a strong body.
The camera is 12MP with AI tools to edit photos and videos easily. It costs $649.
Samsung also launched Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra.
Tab S11 is good for writing, drawing, and translation. Tab S11 Ultra is very thin and fast.
Tab S11 costs $799 and Tab S11 Ultra costs $1,199.
Next Story