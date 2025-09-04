Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 Launched with AI Features

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 FE phone and Galaxy Tab S11 tablets on September 4, 2025.

The phone has a 6.7-inch screen and a personal AI helper. It runs Android 16.

The S25 FE has a big battery and a strong body.

The camera is 12MP with AI tools to edit photos and videos easily. It costs $649.

Samsung also launched Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra.

Tab S11 is good for writing, drawing, and translation. Tab S11 Ultra is very thin and fast.

Tab S11 costs $799 and Tab S11 Ultra costs $1,199.