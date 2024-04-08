4 Best Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 35,000 in April 2024

Were you searching for a smartphone under Rs 35,000 in India with exceptional performance and premium features? Look no further! We've curated a list of the top smartphones available this April that provide outstanding value for money without exceeding your budget. From lightning-fast processors to captivating displays and high-quality cameras, these phones deliver an unparalleled user experience. Here are the top four smartphones you can buy in India for under Rs 35,000 this month, including the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G and three other remarkable devices.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/712pLRfzDYL._SX679_.jpg

Claiming the top spot is the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, equipped with the formidable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Featuring a stunning flat AMOLED display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, this powerhouse is perfect for immersive entertainment and gaming sessions. With its generous 5,000mAh battery and impressive 50MP primary camera, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G offers a premium smartphone experience at an affordable price.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/418PZ2AjVKL._SX300_SY300_QL70_FMwebp_.jpg

Balancing style and performance, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G boasts a flat AMOLED display with a responsive 120Hz refresh rate. Running the latest OxygenOS, this device offers a seamless user experience and lightning-fast 80W fast charging for quick battery replenishment. With its impressive 16GB of RAM and sleek design, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is a top contender in the sub-Rs 35,000 segment.

Poco F5 5G

https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/31lVPE0YHPL._SX300_SY300_QL70_FMwebp_.jpg

The Poco F5 5G packs a punch with its gorgeous 12-bit AMOLED display and powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor. Featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and robust 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, this device offers smooth performance and all-day battery life. With its sleek design and dependable camera, the Poco F5 5G is a standout choice in its price range.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/319aKD6suhL._SX300_SY300_QL70_FMwebp_.jpg

Offering a sleek design and premium build quality, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G boasts a curved AMOLED display with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. Its exceptional 200MP camera delivers stunning photos, while the 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging ensures long-lasting performance. With the HyperOS update based on Android 14, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G sets a new standard for excellence.

To ensure you make the most of your smartphone experience, remember to keep your device updated with the latest software versions and prioritize secure network connections. With these top picks, you can enjoy premium features and exceptional performance without breaking the bank.