Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge: All you need to know

Aatmanirbhar Bharat App: In an attempt to create world-class 'Made in India' apps, on July 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' for Indian techies. The last date to participate in this challenge was July 26, and 6,940 apps were registered from individuals and firms. Many apps are ready to use; around 3000 new Made in India apps may arrive soon. Here is everything you need to know.

The apps registered for the contest should belong to any of these eight categories: Office Productivity & Work from Home; Social Networking; E-Learning; Entertainment; Health & Wellness; Business including Agritech and Fintech; News; and Games.

1. Individuals register most of Made in India apps

There are 6940 apps registered for Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, out of which 3939 are from individuals and 3001 from organisations.

2. More than 2100 apps made by individuals may launch soon

Individuals register 3939 apps, and 1757 apps are already ready to use, and other 2182 are under progress.

3. Organisations and businesses are developing 91259 new apps

Out of the apps submitted by organisations, 1742 apps have already been deployed, and the remaining 1259 are under progress.

4. More than 1,000 'desi' e-learning apps along with over 1100 social media apps registered

Apps submitted based on eight categories

1142 Business, 901 Health & Wellness, 1062 E-Learning, 1155 Social Networking, 326 Games, 662 Office & Work from Home, 237 News and 320 Entertainment. Almost 1135 Apps have been submitted under the "others" category.

5. The award for the challenge is up to Rs 20 lakh to the top apps in eight categories:

The prize money for top apps ranges between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 20 lakh based on the category or subcategory and from each category, three winners will be selected.

6. The app will be evaluated based on four parameters - Ease of use, robustness, security features and scalability.

7. On August 7 the final winners of the challenge will be announced

The apps will be evaluated between July 27 and August 3, and the final winners will be announced on August 7.