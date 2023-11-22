Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K UHD Google TV Review - A Compelling Blend of Performance and Premium Affordability

The Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K UHD Google TV positions itself as a promising contender in the competitive television market, offering a compelling blend of performance and affordability. Acer's new advanced 'i-Series' smart Goole TV line-up introduces four feature-packed models with screen sizes varying from 32 to 75 inches. The 43-inch Smart TV offers an HD display and a 30-watt high-fidelity audio setup. The entire series is available on Amazon,Flipkart, Croma and other online stores at much lower than their initial release prices. We assessed the performance of the 43-inch 4K UHD model from Acer, which is available at Rs 23,999. This review will delve into various aspects of this TV, including its display quality, smart features, design, audio performance, and overall user experience.



What's in the Box 1 LED TV, 1 Remote, 2 AAA Battery, 1 User Manual, 1 Table Top Stand, 4 Screws, 1 Warranty Card.







Acer Advanced I Series TV Remote



The Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K UHD Google TV's voice remote with Google Assistant is an accustomed affair with hotkeys for popular streaming services Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. In addition, there are several other buttons, including power, voice, menu, microphone, select, back, home, volume, mute, source, and more. Integrating smart features is well-executed, providing a hassle-free and enjoyable way to explore and consume digital content. The voice control adds an extra layer of convenience to the user experience. Specifications of Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K UHD Google TV Brand Name – Acer Model Name – AR43AR2851UDFL Series Screen Size – 43 Inches Supported Internet Services – Netflix, Prime Video, MX Player, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar Display Technology – LED Dimensions – 8.9D x 96.6W x 56.6H Centimeters Resolution – 4K Refresh Rate – 60 Hz Speaker Output – 30w Storage Space – 16 GB, 2 GB Special Features: Android 11, Dual Band Wi-Fi, two-way Bluetooth, MEMC, Blue Light Reduction, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, Dynamic Signal Calibration, Wide Colour Gamut+ | 1.07 Billion Colours, HDR10+ with HLG, UHD Upscaling, Digital Noise Reduction, Micro Dimming, Dolby Audio Supported Application: Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Hotstar, Spotify, Voot, VootKids, MxPlayer, SonyLiv, Hungama, Zee5, Eros Now Design and Built Quality Starting with the design of the Advanced I Series, Acer has opted for a minimalist and sleek design. The 4K UHD panel is covered by a metal frame with slim bezels on three sides, creating a modern and aesthetically pleasing look. The bottom is slightly eminent to house the branding and light indicator. A nearly frameless screen creates an extensive viewing experience. The TV is well-built and looks sturdy; its lightweight design makes it easy to mount on a wall or place on a stand. The overall design is functional, delivering a clean, detailed aesthetic that should blend well with various room setups. Below the TV, you will find a power button to switch between On / Standby mode. The overall build quality and finish are exceptional for the price. The box only contains the tabletop stand, and wall-mounting the TV requires an additional wall-mount that typically costs between Rs. 300 and Rs. 400, depending on the market.







Acer I Series 43-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV with a range of ports



Connectivity In terms of connectivity, the Acer AR43AR2851UDFL Series offers a perfect selection of physical ports and connectors; the smart TV has 2x USB 2.0, 1x network port, an antenna, S/PDIF, 3x HDMI ports (1x ARC), AV IN and a headphone jack. The connectivity ports and connectors are easily accessible. Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K UHD Google TV has Dual Band Wi-Fi and 2-way Bluetooth 5.0. for wireless transmission. The TV also gets a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support. The inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity is a great touch, allowing users to connect compatible devices such as headphones or speakers wirelessly. Whether you want to connect a gaming console, Blu-ray player, or external storage, the TV has you fully covered. Picture Quality The highlight of the Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K UHD Google TV is undoubtedly its Ultra HD 4K resolution, which results in sharper images and more detail. The 43-inch screen delivers crisp, vibrant visuals with a 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution, providing stunning detail. The TV's wide colour gamut produces more dynamic and realistic colours. LED technology ensures a bright and evenly lit display, creating an immersive viewing experience. The Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K UHD Google TV has a high contrast ratio and good picture quality.





Acer Advanced I Series 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV Display

