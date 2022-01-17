Affordable iPhone SE 3 to Release on this Date; Check out

The mid-range Apple iPhone SE variant, which falls in the affordable range, is attracting a lot of interest from all comers. The great news is that it is expected to attract millions of Android phone users to the Apple iPhone fold. The reason is its expected affordability as well as its premium features. It may even offer the current chipsets in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. Since 2020, Apple has not updated its iPhone SE variant, and it will be worth seeing what this phone will offer. This has brought the interest in the iPhone SE 3 release date to a new level. Several reports have mentioned that Apple is all set to launch the iPhone SE 3 in the 2022 first quarter, while the most recent leak has suggested that it could launch in April 2022. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg indicated that Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone SE 3 during the next virtual event, maybe in March or in April.



While it's all about the release date, another recent leak revealed the iPhone SE 3's computer-aided design for the first time. According to leaked renders, the iPhone SE 3 will look identical to its predecessors, the 2020 iPhone SE and iPhone XR. Although, it may have some noticeable changes. The new design of the Apple iPhone SE 3 features a front screen with a notch for Face ID. There is also a camera with a flash on the back. With a 5.69-inch screen, it appears to be identical to the 2020 iPhone SE and iPhone XR. On the other hand, the CAD images of the iPhone SE 3 reveal that it will not have the same square shape as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The colour depicted was designed white, and no additional information is available on other colours.



Expected specifications of the Apple iPhone SE 3



Various leaks in the past have suggested that the iPhone SE 3 is expected to have 5G capability as well as the latest technology. Compared to the A13 chipset, you can use the new A15 Bionic chip, which is already in previous Apple smartphone models like the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, so it doesn't is new to iPhones. While some leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will have 128GB of storage instead of the 64GB seen on the iPhone SE. A 12MP camera sensor and an external X60M 5G baseband chip could be included. As for its camera setup, some reports suggested that the iPhone SE 3 could have a single 12MP camera sensor and an external X60M 5G baseband chip for better photography.