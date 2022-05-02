Air Purifiers for Asthma: Effectiveness and how to choose the right one

Every day, our bodies take in more air than any other substance. With the air quality worsening more than ever, we are breathing various pollutants, increasing the prevalence of a number of health issues including asthma. According to the 'Global Asthma Report 2018'1, 1.31 billion people (wherein 6 per cent are children and 2 per cent adults) suffer from asthma in India.

If you experience breathing issues or health conditions related to polluted air, then you may be looking for solutions for cleaner air. While the first obvious thought could be to stay at home; as homes become increasingly well sealed; it may seem like we're shutting pollution out. On the contrary, we're shutting it in. Whether we're sleeping, working, cooking, or exercising, we are potentially breathing dirty air. We can do little to control the quality of the air we breathe outside. But there are ways we can protect our health and wellbeing in our homes. One such way is to invest in an air purifier.

Dr Neeraj Awasthy, Cardiologist, Pediatric Cardiologist and General Physician - Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket says, "Both outside and indoor air quality can be catastrophic for our health. Our homes are a potpourri of myriad substances that may not be visible to naked eyes but contribute to an unhealthy home environment. There is a direct relation between the exposure to such bad air quality and flaring up of asthma and other breathing issues. Therefore, it is integral to identify such respiratory and asthma triggers to steer clear of these allergens. These days air purifiers are acting as a strong weapon to ensure respiratory wellbeing. They are capable of sensing and capturing harmful pollutants and eventually controlling asthma symptoms."

The decision to purchase an air purifier is a positive step towards protecting the respiratory health of both you and your family. This World Asthma Day, which is organised by Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), Ken Armstrong, Air Purification Scientist at Dyson suggests how to choose the right air-purifier to suit your needs.

Purifiers come in various shapes and sizes, remove different kinds of air pollutants in your homes, and offer a wide array of features and specifications. Here are five important things to note before you buy an air purifier.

Type of filter used:

There are different types of filtration and cleaning systems present in purifiers.

Ultraviolet light, for example, uses electromagnetic radiation to destroy bacteria, viruses and mould but does not remove dust, allergens or particles in the air. Activated carbon filters react chemically with pollutants to clear smoke, odours and gases from the air, but alone do not filter out harmful fine particles. Ionisers work by sending out a stream of charged ions to attract dust and allergens. While fairly popular, it is important to know ionisers can produce ground-level ozone. This raises indoor ozone, which can irritate your lungs.

HEPA H13 standard filters are highly effective at capturing 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns such as allergens, bacteria, H1N1 virus, pollen and mould spores. HEPA filters alone, however, will not remove formaldehyde.

There are certain filters that continuously destroy formaldehyde at a molecular level. They have a unique coating, with the same structure as the Cryptomelane mineral. Its billons of atom-sized tunnels are the optimal size to destroy formaldehyde, breaking it down into tiny amounts of water and CO2. It then regenerates from oxygen in the air to keep destroying it continuously without ever requiring replacement.

Ability to remove fine and ultra-fine particles: