Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details

Bharti Airtel has made significant changes to its charging plans in recent months. From discontinuing some plans to introducing new ones, the telecom giant focuses on offering plans that meet the needs of its customers. In its latest move, Airtel has launched a new data package designed specifically for users who need unlimited internet access.

Airtel has launched a new unlimited data package of Rs 99 that offers users a flexible and affordable rate option while increasing the company's average revenue per user (ARPU). According to Telecom Talk, Airtel is looking at data monetization as a lever to increase ARPU, and as part of this strategy, it has introduced the new Rs 99 data package.

Airtel Data Package Rs 99 Details

It is essential to note that Airtel used to provide a Rs 99 plan, which was discontinued earlier this year. It is necessary to clarify that this new plan does not mean a reactivation of the previous one. The recently introduced Rs 99 unlimited data package is designed as an add-on plan for users after exhausting their daily high-speed data limit. This plan offers users unlimited data access for a validity period of 1 day.

However, there is a restriction on the unlimited provision of data. The unlimited data is subject to a 30 GB Fair Use Policy (FUP). After 30GB of high-speed data, Airtel users can continue to use unlimited 64Kbps data. Also, since it's a data package, you'll need an active base plan to use its benefits.

In areas with Airtel 5G Plus, users with an unlimited 5G benefit and an Airtel Truly Unlimited plan can enjoy unlimited 5G data without daily limits. However, in non-5G areas, the new Rs. 99 Data Pack is an excellent option for those using a 4G phone. Offers additional high-speed data for increased data needs or unexpected usage.

In other news, Vi, another major telecom player in India, has announced its exclusive Diwali offer for prepaid users. The telco offers 50 GB extra data benefits for all unlimited data top-ups priced at Rs 199 or more, valid until 18 August. In addition, Vodafone Idea customers can avail immediate discounts of Rs 50 and Rs 75 on top-up packages valued at Rs 1,449 and Rs 3,099, respectively.

Airtel's major competitor Jio has also launched its Independence Day deal on Rs 2999 annual recharge plan. This plan includes 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS daily for one year (365 days). Also, this plan is eligible to provide users with access to 5G data.

As part of the Jio Independence Day Sale 2023, users will receive additional benefits, including:

Rs 100 discount on Swiggy orders totalling Rs 249 or more.

Save up to Rs 1,500 on flights booked through Yatra.

A 15 per cent discount (up to Rs 4,000) on domestic hotel bookings through Yatra.

Rs 200 discount on orders worth Rs 999 or more for selected products at Ajio.

Users can also claim a 20 per cent discount on orders over Rs 999, along with additional NMS Supercash, when shopping at Netmeds.

The offer also includes a flat 10 per cent discount on select audio products and appliances purchased from Reliance Digital.



