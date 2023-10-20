Live
Airtel Xstream Play achieves 5-million-paid-subscriber milestone
Bharti Airtel cements its position as India’s fastest-growing OTT aggregator, Airtel Xstream Play.
Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today announced that its video streaming service, Airtel Xstream Play, has crossed the five million paid subscriber mark in October and continues to be the fastest-growing OTT aggregator in the country.
Airtel Xstream Play offers India’s largest bouquet of OTT content aggregated on a single app. Customers have access to premium content from partners such as Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, ManoramaMax, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Ultra, ErosNow, EPICon, Docubay, Playflix, etc. and can watch 40,000+ movie titles and shows from 20 content partners on the Airtel Xstream app with a minimum recharge of Rs. 148.
Commenting on the milestone, Adarsh Nair, CEO - Airtel Digital, said: “Although India has 40+ OTT apps and a wide selection of premium video content, discovering and paying for this content is challenging. Airtel Xstream Play helps to bring together the largest selection of premium OTT apps under one app and one price. We recently added Alt Balaji, Fancode and Playflix, bringing us still closer to our ambition of having the widest selection of premium content and twenty million subscribers.”
A wide variety of series, movies and sporting content has garnered heavy user interest on the platform lately. Forty-seven per cent of the time spent on the platform was spent on series such as Scam 2003 and Scam 1992, while movies came a close second with a 37per cent split led by regional blockbusters such as Carry on Jatta (Punjabi), Por Thozhil (Tamil) and Voice of Sathyanathan (Malayalam). Sporting content has also emerged as a fan favourite with the Asian Games and the bilateral cricket series between Australia and South Africa.