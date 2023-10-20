Airtel Xstream Play achieves 5-million-paid-subscriber milestone

Airtel Xstream Play offers India’s largest bouquet of OTT content aggregated on a single app. Customers have access to premium content from partners such as Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, ManoramaMax, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Ultra, ErosNow, EPICon, Docubay, Playflix, etc. and can watch 40,000+ movie titles and shows from 20 content partners on the Airtel Xstream app with a minimum recharge of Rs. 148.

Commenting on the milestone, Adarsh Nair, CEO - Airtel Digital, said: “Although India has 40+ OTT apps and a wide selection of premium video content, discovering and paying for this content is challenging. Airtel Xstream Play helps to bring together the largest selection of premium OTT apps under one app and one price. We recently added Alt Balaji, Fancode and Playflix, bringing us still closer to our ambition of having the widest selection of premium content and twenty million subscribers.”