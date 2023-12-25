Alert: New WhatsApp Scam Targets Financial Data and Social Media Access

WhatsApp, a staple in our digital lives, serves various purposes, from keeping us connected with friends and family to facilitating payments. However, malevolent actors are exploiting the broad WhatsApp user base for financial fraud, and one emerging threat is the WhatsApp screen share scam. Learn how to protect yourself from this contemporary form of cybercrime.



In this scam, perpetrators capitalize on victims willingly enabling the screen share option on WhatsApp, a feature meant for legitimate purposes. Unlike traditional digital scams where victims inadvertently share OTPs (one-time passwords) with scammers, the WhatsApp screen share scam requires no such action from the victim other than activating screen sharing as per the cybercriminals' request.

Once screen sharing is enabled, the scammer gains unrestricted access to the victim's smartphone. This access allows them to infiltrate messages, including OTPs, leading to financial losses for the victim. Numerous incidents have been reported where individuals have fallen victim to this scam, resulting in monetary losses and being locked out of their social media accounts. Cybercriminals can remotely change passwords, leaving the legitimate user powerless.

The rise in cases of screen mirroring scams is directly linked to the native integration of this feature into WhatsApp. As a result, scammers can exploit the tool more easily and effectively.

How to Protect Yourself from WhatsApp Scams:

1. Avoid accepting voice/video calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp.

2. Never share sensitive information like OTPs, credit/debit card numbers, or CVV with anyone.

3. Keep your password confidential and refrain from disclosing it to others.

4. Exercise caution when receiving calls even from known numbers. Confirm identities before converting voice calls to video calls.

5. Always be wary of screen share requests, and only enable the feature when certain of the legitimacy.

Vigilance is key in safeguarding against these scams, as falling victim not only poses financial risks but also jeopardizes the security of personal information and online accounts.