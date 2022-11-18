Tirupati: First Private Rocket Vikram-S launched from Satish Dhawan Space Center

The country's first private rocket Vikram-S launched successfully. The rocket launch took place on Friday morning from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Tirupati district. Vikram-S is the first rocket developed domestically in the private sector. Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aero Space has designed this private rocket. Scientists announced that 'Mission Aaal' was successful.



Vikram-S is the first rocket made in the private sector, marking the beginning of the private sector in Indian space experiments. The rocket has been named as Vikram-S after Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, who is responsible for space experiments. The total weight of the Vikram-S rocket, designed by Skyroot Aerospace, is 545 kg and a height is six meters.

ISRO Chairman Somnath declared that this is a new beginning with the success of the mission. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that this is a new chapter in our space experiments.