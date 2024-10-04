Live
- YS Jagan welcomes SC orders on Tirupati laddu issue, condemns TDP false propaganda
- Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set for 2025 Christmas release
- ‘Mr. Celebrity’ review: A thrilling debut of Paruchuri Sudarshan
- BMW Group India posts best-ever luxury car sales with 10 pc growth in Jan-Sep
- Mental Health Matters: How to Set Effective Social Media Boundaries
- Committed to make India's defence industry export-oriented: Rajnath Singh
- Builders Association of India Donates Over Rs.1 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
- YouTuber Harsha Sai Faces Another Complaint Over Alleged Online Harassment
- Iran summons German, Austrian envoys in tit-for-tat move
- Hezbollah says 17 Israeli soldiers killed in border clashes
Just In
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on ACs, Refrigerators and More
Highlights
- Enjoy up to 75% off on ACs, washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys and much more.
- Avail exchange discount of up to INR 20,000 and coupon discount of up to INR 5,500. Also, get an instant discount of up to INR 13,000
This festive season, bring home the latest ACs, washing machines, refrigerators and much more during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. Avail exciting deals on a wide selection of large appliances from popular brands such as LG, Samsung, Haier, Panasonic and more. Additionally, get up to INR 20,000 on exchange discount along with coupon discount of up to INR 5,500. Not only this, customers can get instant discount of up to INR 13,000 on top products.
Don’t miss out on some exciting deals from sellers on large appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 here:
- LG 8Kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine: Make washing clothes hassle-free with this fully-automatic front load washing machine that comes with a touch control panel, auto restart and smart diagnosis. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 35,990
- Samsung 7Kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: Protect your clothes from damage with the Samsung 7Kg fully automatic top load washing machine. It comes with powerful filtration, eco tub clean, quick wash and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 15,290
- LG 322L, Double Door Refrigerator: With multi-air flow and smart diagnosis, the LG 322L double-door refrigerator is designed to keep food fresh.It also offers auto smart connect, smart inverter compressor and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 35,990
- Samsung 385L, Double Door Refrigerator: This convertible 5 in 1 twin cooling refrigerator comes with extra fridge mode, smart connect inverter and power freeze. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 43,990
- LG 8Kg, TurboDrum Fully- Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: Equipped with smart inverter technology, this washing machine ensures ‘better washing with smart motions and TurboDrum’. It also comes with standby power save, auto restart, and smart diagnosis. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 18,990
- Haier 325L, Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator: With triple inverter and dual fan technology, Haier 325L double door bottom mount refrigerator has features such as 14-in-1 convertible mode, twist ice maker and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 34,490
- Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: Powered by FrostWash technology, Hexa sensor, and filter clean indicator, this product is one of the best buys for customers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 37,490
- Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-fi Inverter Smart Split AC: This smart split AC offers features such as smart cooling with AI mode, self-diagnosis, PM 0.1 filter, and dry mode.Get this on Amazon.in for INR 43,990
- LG 7Kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine: This washing machine comes equipped with a quiet and powerful drive motor along with features such as smart diagnosis, full touch control and more, making it the ideal buy for customers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 28,990
- Faber 60 cm Autoclean kitchen chimney: Equipped with i-clean technology and gesture touch control panel, Faber 60cm Autoclean kitchen chimney comes with features such as 1500m3/hr suction power, baffle filter and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 14,390
Check out all the incredible deals on large appliances here!
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS