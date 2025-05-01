Amazon May Sale 2025: Huge Price Drops on Popular Electronics

Amazon India launched its Great Summer Sale 2025 on Thursday, May 1, rolling out limited-time price cuts on electronics and home appliances. Products across categories including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and air conditioners are available at significant markdowns.

Smartphone deals lead the sale with notable reductions across popular brands:

- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Listed at Rs 84,999 after Rs 47,500 price drop from the original Rs 1,32,499. The model includes S Pen, a titanium frame, and a five-camera system.

- OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Priced at Rs 17,998 following a Rs 3,000 discount. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 695 chip.

- Apple iPhone 15: Discounted to Rs 58,999 from Rs 79,990, with exchange offers up to Rs 52,100. It includes Apple’s A16 chip and a dual-camera system.

- Redmi A4 5G: Down to Rs 7,999 from Rs 10,999. The entry-level phone includes Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip and a 50MP dual-camera setup.

Laptop discounts include:

- ASUS Vivobook 15: Now available at Rs 49,900, down Rs 20,000. Features include a 15.6-inch FHD screen, Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Selling at Rs 63,490 after Rs 23,400 off. It houses an Intel Core i7 processor and runs on Windows 11 Home.

- HP 15s: Priced at Rs 33,490, reflecting a Rs 17,413 discount. Offers an FHD display and up to 7 hours of battery life.

- Acer Aspire Lite: Listed at Rs 46,990 after Rs 20,000 markdown. Comes with Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 51Wh battery.

Smart TVs also see reduced pricing:

- Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart TV: Selling for Rs 27,990 post Rs 16,910 discount. Equipped with Crystal processor and voice assistant support.

- LG 55-inch 4K Smart TV: Priced at Rs 40,990 after Rs 31,000 off. Offers 20W speakers and 3 HDMI ports.

- Xiaomi A Pro 43-inch 4K TV: Down to Rs 22,999 from Rs 42,990. Packs Dolby Vision and 30W speakers.

- Sony BRAVIA 55-inch 4K TV: Available for Rs 74,990 after Rs 55,000 discount. Includes 4 HDMI ports and Google TV support.

Air conditioners from major brands also come at lower prices:

- Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC: Discounted to Rs 36,490 from Rs 56,990. Offers WiFi control and anti-bacterial filter.

- LG 1.5 Ton Dual Inverter AC: Now at Rs 36,490 after a Rs 42,500 markdown. Features AI convertible mode.

- Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Inverter AC: Listed at Rs 30,900 after Rs 31,100 cut. Includes 6th sense cooling modes.

Customers using HDFC credit cards are eligible for an additional 10 per cent discount during the sale. All offers are valid while stocks last.