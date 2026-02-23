Amazon Pay Launches 'Cashback Ho Toh Aisa' Campaign to Spotlight Real Value of Everyday Savings

Amazon Pay announced the launch of its latest integrated campaign, ‘Cashback Ho Toh Aisa’, spotlighting the value and everyday savings enabled by the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card. The campaign brings to life how meaningful cashback can make a tangible difference to customers’ daily spending across shopping, groceries, travel and more. Reinforcing Amazon Pay’s commitment to providing a rewarding payment experience with trusted, convenient and always-on benefits.

‘Cashback Ho Toh Aisa’ campaign uses sharp storytelling to spotlight the brag-worthy value of meaningful cashback. The films revolve around relatable situations where customers proudly reveal the kind of cashback they earn on everyday expenses with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card prompting disbelief, envy and playful reactions from those around them. Each film lands on the central idea that cashback isn’t just a benefit, but something customers can genuinely talk about and show off. By dramatizing these reactions and everyday purchase moments, the campaign positions the card as one that delivers consistent, tangible rewards across routine spends, making cashback feel immediate, visible and truly worth celebrating.

The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card offers 5% unlimited cashback for Prime members and 3% cashback for non-Prime customers on purchases made on Amazon.in across categories including shopping, groceries, travel, bill payments and more. In addition, customers benefit from no annual or joining fee, a reduced forex markup, and seamless cashback that is automatically credited to their Amazon Pay balance ensuring a frictionless and rewarding payment experience.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign Vikas Bansal, CEO, Amazon Pay India, said: "With 'Cashback Ho Toh Aisa', we are highlighting how the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card delivers real, everyday value to customers. Building on our commitment to simplicity and rewarding experiences, this campaign brings alive a simple insight: cashback feels most meaningful when it's consistent, unlimited, and earned on the things you already buy. From groceries and travel to shopping and bill payments, the card is designed to reward customers seamlessly—with 5% unlimited cashback for Prime members, no annual fee, and automatic crediting to Amazon Pay balance. Through this campaign, we reinforce how Amazon Pay continues to simplify payments while maximizing savings, making every transaction both valuable and effortless for millions of Indians."

The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card continues to be one of India’s most popular co-branded credit cards with 5M+ customers on-boarded, designed to offer customers a rewarding and transparent payments experience backed by Amazon Pay’s trusted ecosystem and ICICI Bank’s strong banking infrastructure.