Amazon Prime Day: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get big discount

Amazon offers a massive discount on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. The e-commerce platform gives a fixed discount of Rs 13,901 on last year's iPhone 14 series. However, the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale event promises to offer the regular versions of the iPhone 14 series at even lower prices. This sale event will start on July 15 and continue until the end of July 16. While we're a few weeks away from the sale event, you can check out the latest iPhone 14 deal below.



iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get big discounts

Currently, the iPhone 14 is trading at a discounted price of just Rs 66,999. Consumers get a fixed discount of Rs 12,901 compared to the original retail price listed on Apple's official website. Meanwhile, the larger variant, the iPhone 14 Plus, can be purchased for Rs 75,999 in India via Amazon. It has received a temporary price cut of Rs 13,901 based on the original launch price of the Plus model from last year.

It is worth noting that the original price of the base model of the iPhone 14 in India was set at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus was initially announced at a higher price of Rs 89,900. However, with the current discounts available on Amazon, customers can now save a significant amount while getting the latest iPhone models.