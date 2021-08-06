Amazon's free streaming service IMDb TV comes to iOS and Android

Amazon's free streaming service IMDb TV now has its own dedicated app for iPhone, iPad, and Android after launching on other major platforms earlier this year. IMDb TV is a dedicated hub for ad-supported free movies and series, as well as your own dedicated originals produced by Amazon Studios. Previously, you could find the IMDb TV content list in the main IMDb app, but a separate streaming app for the service was not available for iOS and Android. A spokesperson told The Verge that content is still available to stream via IMDb, but that the new IMDb TV app was "designed for the streaming experience."



IMDb TV's list of content is pretty good, even if its originals have struggled to make as much of an impact as the larger premium service titles. But if you don't mind commercials, there are tons of great things to stream for free on the service, including documentaries, sci-fi titles, dramas, and plenty of TVs to enjoy. Mad Men, How to Train Your Dragon, Schitt's Creek, and Lost can currently be streamed on the service.

Additionally, through a recently announced deal with Universal, IMDb TV will also exclusively stream select animated and live-action titles from the studio following their theatrical release and a short paid premiere on Peacock.

Earlier, the app was available on most major streaming devices and some smart TVs, including Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Android TV, Android TV OS devices, newer LG smart TVs, PlayStation 4, Chromecast with Google. TV and Nvidia Shield. . It is also available as a free channel within the Prime Video experience.