Apple Launches Free Repair Program for M2 Mac Minis That Won’t Turn On

Apple has introduced a new service program for a small number of M2 Mac Mini models that may suddenly stop powering on. This issue affects Mac Minis built between June 16, 2024, and November 23, 2024, just before Apple replaced the line with newer M4-powered models.

According to Apple, “a very small percentage of Mac mini (2023) devices with the M2 chip may no longer power on.” If you're one of the affected users, Apple is offering a free repair through this new program.

This service is only for specific 2023 M2 Mac Mini units. If your Mac Mini isn’t turning on anymore and it was made during that time frame, it’s worth checking if it qualifies for the repair.

To find out, you can visit Apple’s support website and enter your Mac Mini’s serial number. If your device is eligible, you’ll be directed to options for getting it repaired at an Apple Store or an Authorized Service Provider at no cost. Apple has also provided a complete list of active service programs, which you can browse to check if any other devices you own are covered.

The company didn’t share what exactly is causing the issue, but this type of repair program shows that Apple is taking the problem seriously. It’s not uncommon for Apple to offer repair programs for hardware issues even after warranty coverage has ended.

Both 9to5Mac and MacRumors have reported on the launch of this service program, pointing out that it helps customers who were affected just before Apple introduced the updated M4 Mac Minis.

If your Mac Mini is working fine, there’s nothing you need to do. But if you’ve noticed it won’t turn on, checking your eligibility could save you time and money. The repair is completely free if your device is part of the affected group.

Apple’s quick response to the issue gives peace of mind to Mac Mini users who rely on their machines for work, school, or personal use. If you think your device might be affected, don’t wait—check your serial number today.



