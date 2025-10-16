Apple M5 MacBook Pro and iPad Pro Open for Pre-Orders in India: Prices, Features, and AI-Powered Upgrades Revealed

Apple has officially unveiled its new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models, powered by the all-new M5 chipset, marking a significant leap in performance and AI integration. The company has opened pre-orders in India, with deliveries scheduled to begin on October 22, 2025. The latest generation of Apple devices promises stronger AI capabilities, improved battery life, and familiar premium designs.

Apple M5 MacBook Pro: Price and Variants

Apple has kept the pricing structure identical to last year’s lineup. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at ₹1,69,900 for the base model with 16GB unified memory and 512GB storage. Students and educators can avail of a discounted rate of ₹1,59,900 under Apple’s education offer.

The top-tier variant of the M5 MacBook Pro comes with 32GB unified memory and 1TB storage, priced at ₹2,89,900. As of now, Apple hasn’t revealed details about the M5 Pro or M5 Max configurations, which are expected later this year.

Apple M5 iPad Pro: Price and Models

The M5 iPad Pro comes in two display sizes—11-inch and 13-inch—both featuring Apple’s Ultra Retina XDR display.

The 11-inch model begins at ₹99,900 for the Wi-Fi-only 256GB variant, while students can purchase it at ₹89,900. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model is priced at ₹1,19,900. At the high end, the 2TB 11-inch iPad Pro with nano-texture glass costs ₹2,19,900.

Meanwhile, the 13-inch iPad Pro starts at ₹1,29,900 (Wi-Fi only, 256GB) and ₹1,09,000 for students. The cellular version is priced at ₹1,49,900, and the top 2TB nano-texture model costs ₹2,49,900.

Accessories include the Apple Pencil (₹7,900), Pencil Pro (₹11,900), Magic Keyboard for 11-inch (₹29,900), and Magic Keyboard for 13-inch (₹33,900).

How to Pre-Order

Customers in India can pre-order both devices through Apple’s official website or the Apple Store app. Deliveries will commence on October 22, coinciding with the in-store availability.

Top Features and AI Enhancements

The highlight of the new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro lineup is Apple’s advanced M5 chip, which significantly enhances AI performance. The company claims the M5 delivers 3.5x faster AI processing than its predecessor, thanks to a Neural Accelerator integrated into each core.

The M5 also delivers a 1.6x graphics performance boost compared to the M4, making it ideal for creative and professional workloads.

The M5 MacBook Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display with nano-texture options, a 12MP front camera with Centre Stage, and macOS Tahoe with Apple Intelligence integration.

The M5 iPad Pro matches this with a stunning Ultra Retina XDR display, 12MP cameras on both sides, and seamless compatibility with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard—making it a powerhouse for artists and content creators alike.

With a perfect mix of raw power, sleek design, and smarter AI, Apple’s new M5 lineup sets the stage for the next generation of intelligent computing.