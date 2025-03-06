Apple MacBook Air M4 Launched in India: Price, Features, Pre-Order Details, and More

Apple has officially launched the latest MacBook Air M4 models in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. These new laptops boast improved battery life, a high-performance M4 chip, and advanced AI-driven features. Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, emphasized that the latest MacBook Air models provide unmatched value to users.

Pricing and Availability

The starting price for the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 in India is Rs 99,900, while the 15-inch variant is available for Rs 1,24,900. Students and educators can purchase the 13-inch model for Rs 89,900 and the 15-inch version for Rs 1,14,900. Available in four colors—sky blue, midnight, starlight, and silver—pre-orders are now open in 28 countries. Customers can purchase the new models from Apple Stores and Authorized Resellers starting March 12.

Specifications and Performance

The MacBook Air M4 is powered by a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, supporting up to 32GB of memory. Compared to the M1 model, the M4 chip delivers twice the speed, while it is 23 times faster than Intel-based MacBook Air models. With a battery life of up to 18 hours, the new MacBook Air offers an additional six hours of usage for those upgrading from Intel-based models.

The M4’s Neural Engine enhances AI-powered tasks, making them three times faster. Apple Intelligence brings innovative features such as Image Playground for AI-generated images, Genmoji for customized emojis, and Writing Tools for enhanced text editing. Siri now supports both voice and text commands, and users can access ChatGPT directly through Siri and Writing Tools. Apple ensures privacy by processing AI tasks on-device, with complex computations handled securely via Private Cloud Compute.

Camera and Display Enhancements

The MacBook Air M4 includes a 12MP Center Stage camera, ensuring users stay in the frame during video calls. It also supports Desk View, which provides a top-down perspective of the user’s workspace. For improved multitasking, the MacBook Air can connect to two external 6K displays alongside its built-in Liquid Retina display.

Apple Introduces New Mac Studio

Apple has also announced the latest Mac Studio, powered by the M4 Max and the new M3 Ultra chip. Designed for professionals handling intensive workloads, Mac Studio features Apple’s advanced graphics architecture, ultrafast SSD storage, and up to 512GB of unified memory.

With its high-performance GPU, Mac Studio can process large language models (LLMs) with over 600 billion parameters entirely in memory. Like the MacBook Air M4, Mac Studio is also optimized for Apple Intelligence. Pre-orders for Mac Studio have begun, and the device will be available for purchase starting March 12.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air M4 and Mac Studio bring significant improvements in performance, AI capabilities, and battery life. With competitive pricing and enhanced features, these devices cater to both students and professionals looking for efficiency and innovation in their computing experience.