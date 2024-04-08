Apple to Launch New iPad Pro, iPad Air Models in May: Expected Price and Features

Apple enthusiasts can anticipate an exciting May reveal as the tech giant gears up to introduce new iterations of its iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup. After nearly eighteen months without significant updates, Apple's forthcoming launch is expected to bring innovative enhancements and fresh designs to redefine the tablet experience.

According to insights from Bloomberg's Power On newsletter by tech expert Mark Gurman, the upcoming iPad Pro models, available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, are set to feature advanced OLED displays similar to those in the iPhone lineup. These displays are anticipated to offer richer contrasts and heightened brightness, promising an elevated visual experience for users. Additionally, a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air is on the horizon, providing an enticing alternative with its spacious screen real estate.

Accompanying these new devices, Apple plans to introduce refreshed versions of its Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories, which will boast added functionality and sleek design upgrades.

However, as innovation unfolds, consumers should prepare for potential price increases compared to current models. While precise figures remain undisclosed, Gurman hints at higher price points, emphasizing the need for consumers to brace themselves for potential upticks. Despite this, Apple aims to cater to a broader audience by introducing a more affordable 12.9-inch iPad Air variant, offering a larger screen size without compromising affordability.

Details regarding the processor configuration, rumoured to be the M2 or M3 chip, are yet to be confirmed. Nevertheless, whispers within the tech sphere suggest additional features for the new accessories, including a speculated squeeze gesture functionality for the Apple Pencil. Furthermore, the revamped Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro promises to blur the lines between tablet and laptop, featuring an aluminium base and an expanded trackpad for enhanced productivity.

While the focus remains on the impending iPad Pro and iPad Air releases, updates for the base model iPad and iPad mini are expected later in the year. Gurman's insights suggest modest improvements, with the iPad Mini receiving a minor processor upgrade to meet evolving user demands.

Overall, Apple's upcoming iPad Pro and iPad Air models stir consumer anticipation. They promise advanced features and potential price hikes as the tech giant continues to redefine the tablet landscape.