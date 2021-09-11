Apple Watch Series 8 to bring body temperature sensors; New AirPods with health functions: Kuo

We're just days away from the official announcement of the new Apple Watch Series 7, which is expected to have a new flat design. Meanwhile, trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared some hints on what to expect for the Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022 and future versions of AirPods as well.



As Apple has focused more on working on the new design of the Apple Watch Series 7, rumours suggest that this year's version will have no major changes when it comes to health sensors. For example, the company has been testing a blood glucose monitor for the Apple Watch, but all the evidence points to that feature being delayed.

As per Kuo, the demand for the Apple Watch Series 8 may be high next year despite all the design changes that will come to this year's Series 7. That's because the addition of new health sensors that won't be included in this year's Apple Watch should make customers consider the upgrade.

The analyst says the next-generation Apple Watch will have temperature measurement capabilities, allowing users to check their body temperature using only their watch. This isn't the first time this feature has been rumoured, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said last month that "we may see a body-temperature sensor" on next year's Apple Watch.

In addition to the Apple Watch, Kuo also made a brief comment on the future of AirPods. The analyst believes that Apple will add health features to its truly wireless headphones in about two years. However, it's unclear what those features are and which AirPods models will get them. The Bloomberg report says that the new AirPods Pro will arrive in 2022.



