Apple Watch to get these most awaited health features in 2024; Details

Slowly but steadily, the Apple Watch has become one of the most essential wearable technologies you can buy in recent years. It is equipped with a rich set of health and fitness monitoring features, such as accident detection, fall detection, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and more. While it is not a substitute for professional medical diagnosis, it can alert the user to abnormal health conditions, which could save lives. If reports are to be believed, the Apple Watch could have two more life-saving features next year. Let's take a closer look.



Apple Watch New Features

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that the Apple Watch could receive two crucial health features in 2024: a blood pressure monitor and a sleep apnea detector. The blood pressure monitor will tell the user when their blood pressure is elevated. Apple is also working on another version indicating systolic and diastolic pressure. The company is also rumoured to be working on a blood pressure diary where the user can record when exactly their hypertension increased.

The Apple Watch will also reportedly monitor a person's sleeping and breathing habits to predict whether they have the condition. A companion app could then recommend the user visit the doctor for a proper diagnosis. Both features align with Apple's recent push to incorporate health features into its smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 10, which is rumoured to be released in 2024, could reportedly have both life-saving features.

Non-invasive Blood Sugar Monitoring

Another life-saving feature that could come to the Apple Watch is non-invasive blood sugar monitoring. The Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly been working on this technology for over a decade when late co-founder Steve Jobs created Avolonte Health in 2011 to develop a non-invasive means of blood sugar monitoring. However, it is not expected to arrive next year and will likely be released later in the decade.