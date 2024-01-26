Apple's App Store Changes Not Coming to India: Know Why

Apple is set to introduce significant changes to its App Store and iOS software with the upcoming iOS 17.4, complying with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulatory policy. However, these updates will not extend to users in India. Here's an overview of the situation.

To adhere to the DMA regulatory policy in the European Union, Apple is implementing changes in the App Store, including allowing sideloading of apps on the iPhone. This move is a response to regulatory requirements in the 27 EU countries. Similar to the global rollout of Type-C charging ports in iPhones, prompted by an EU ruling, Apple has the option to introduce these changes worldwide. However, the tech giant is deliberately choosing not to do so.

Apple asserts that it is complying with the EU's decision under practical duress, highlighting that these changes may pose potential threats to users that its existing policies have thus far prevented. The company emphasizes that the decision to implement these policies is not voluntary.

Phil Schiller, an Apple executive, clarifies that while the company is aligning with the EU's decision, it is also working to safeguard EU users from the "unavoidable increased privacy and security threats this regulation brings."

Apple underscores that its policies, in place before the EU's regulatory policy necessitated changes, were designed to mitigate threats to its users. In a newsroom post, Apple elaborates on the mechanisms it employs to ensure user safety.

As Apple prepares to roll out these changes for EU users, the absence of these updates in India raises questions about the company's strategy and the considerations it takes into account for different regions. Users in India will need to await further developments and understand the implications of these decisions on their iOS experience.