Apple’s Custom Modems May Bring 5G to Macs and Vision Pro

Apple is reportedly developing custom 5G modems that could expand cellular connectivity across its product lineup, including Macs and the Vision Pro. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple plans to integrate these modems into future devices beyond iPhones and iPads.

Macs with cellular capabilities, however, are not expected before 2026. That timeline aligns with the projected release of Apple’s more advanced, second-generation custom modem. The report also suggests Apple may integrate this 5G technology into augmented reality glasses, which Bloomberg says are still “years away.”

Currently, Apple offers iPads and Apple Watches with cellular options. The company is rumoured to debut its custom modem in the iPhone SE next year, followed by entry-level iPads and an iPhone model that’s reportedly 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro.

Over the next three years, Apple aims to phase out Qualcomm’s modems, replacing them with its second-generation modem in high-end iPhones and iPads. This transition highlights Apple's commitment to self-reliant innovation across its ecosystem.



