Asus ROG Phone 6, 6 Pro gaming phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset launches in India

Asus has updated its premium ROG portfolio with two new smartphones: Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. Both phones are more or less identical and draw power from Qualcomm's most powerful (so far) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, but with differences in RAM configuration. The Pro model also has a secondary display panel on the back, which customers can customize to enhance its overall look.



Asus ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro: Price in India

Both smartphones come in a single storage variant, unlike the previous generation ROG Phone 5 series. The regular Asus ROG Phone 6 is priced at Rs 71,999 for the single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 18GB RAM and 512GB storage model of the ROG 6 Pro costs Rs 89,999. The sale details of both phones for the Indian market remain unclear, although we can expect more details very soon. Customers can choose Phantom Black or Storm White colour options for the ROG Phone 6. The Pro model gets a Storm-White finish.

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro have roughly similar specs with minor tweaks. The duo gets a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. Although many mobile games aren't optimized for such a high refresh rate, customers can still enjoy a smooth viewing experience while playing games. In addition, the screens are protected by Corning's Victus Gorilla Glass. In addition, the ROG Phone 6 Pro model has a small screen on the back to improve its gamer appearance.

Under the hood, we have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with LPDDR5 RAM technology and UFS 3.1 storage. Regarding optics, the Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Up front, the duo gets a 12-megapixel camera.

Other key features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC. We also have two USB-C ports, as the secondary port can be used to connect cooling accessories. Accessories include AeroActive Cooler, an integrated thermoelectric AI cooling system. There is also a ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad. Lastly, just like older ROG Phones, the new generation Asus ROG Phone 6 series comes with ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 6 to deliver a gamepad-like experience on the smartphone.