Best Chrome Extensions for WFH- Improves & Increases Productivity 

Work from home option is now new normal, our cozy sanctuary has turned into an extension of our workplace and everyone is getting accustomed to this change. Some hacks can help improve productivity; it comes in the form Google Chrome Extensions.

Zoom Scheduler

If your organization is using Zoom, to conduct video conferencing and you are also using Google Productivity Tools, the best extension for you, would be Zoom Scheduler. The above extension can help you launch zoom session with much ease, with or without video or you can also schedule Zoom meeting on Google calendar. For Zoom meeting both scheduled as well as instant, the Google Calendar sends invites automatically, by providing link to all participants, to join the meeting; the participants need to click the link.

Papier

If you write lot of short notes often, then this extension would be very useful. It will turn your Chrome Browser's new tab into a small text editor. By having the above extension, you no longer have to leave the chrome, to jot down important points while in a meeting or while you are browsing. This acts as a dumping ground, where you can express them in plain text.

Office

If you are already using Microsoft Office online, this Chrome extension would help you save your time because no longer you are required to visit the office website. Similarly like, the office home page, the above extension would offer you fast access to varied online apps, which would be available through the user's subscription, starting from Word to Excel, Teams and PowerPoint.

Pi Reminder

Pi Reminder is a task management application, which can be used by the individuals, team members, family and friends. By adding the above Chrome Extension, in no time, you can set reminders for self and for others by mere single tap. These reminders can easily be synced on different devices running the app. You can also add voice note to your reminders. If you are searching for shortcut to add Reminder, you can find them on Chrome Context Menu. Additionally, it also enables you to log in using your Facebook or Google Account.

Stay Focused

The above chrome extension, helps the individual to stay focused, it blocks unnecessary distractions. Most of us, usually get distracted in the middle of an important task, we tend to browse our Facebook account or watch YouTube videos and later feel guilty. By having this extension, we cut short on the time we send on non-productive websites. You can also allot specific time, wherein you can spend some more time on browsing. And once the allotment time is over, you will not be able to access those sites, only next day, you can access them.