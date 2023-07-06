Beware! Meta's Threads App collects your personal data - Find List

Meta has finally launched its Threads App, a rival to Twitter. The company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, wrote on the new social media platform that 10 million people had already downloaded the App and signed up in just seven hours.



Amid the excitement surrounding Threads' meteoric rise, a disturbing truth has come to light: the App's greedy desire for personal data. A closer examination reveals a list of user information that Threads diligently collects. Also, the App is unavailable in the EU. Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Threads, is currently grappling with the intricacies of data exchange between the two apps, which has led to the delay in Threads' availability within the European Union, according to a Bloomberg report.

Meta's Threads App collects your personal data – Find List

The Threads app can collect a variety of user data in 25 different categories, exceeding the data collection capabilities of Twitter. In particular, the application collects sensitive data such as web browsing, physical addresses, health and fitness information, and other user contact information that Twitter does not collect.

The scope of data collection is extensive. An in-depth examination of the information disclosed on the Google Play Store reveals a long list of types of data obtained by the App. These include details related to your app usage, installed apps, app search history, web browsing activities, calendar events, contacts, voice or sound recordings, music files, audio files, photos, videos, SMS messages, in-app communications, emails, payment card information, bank account details and even general financial data.

Furthermore, the App goes beyond ordinary data collection by delving into more sensitive areas, including biometric data, sexual orientation, and ethnic information. However, it is worth noting that location data collection is common to this App, as many other social media platforms also follow this practice.