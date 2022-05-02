Big Saving Days Sale From 3rd – 8th May 2022 only on Flipkart 

America's leading home appliances brand White Westinghouse offers amazing discounts on its entire range of semi and fully automatic washing machines during the FLIPKART Big Saving Day SALE from 3rd May - 8th May, 2022 & Amazon Summer Sale, 4th May, 2022 onwards. Starting from as low as INR 6,999, all variants of the brand will be available during both the Sale.

Here is the complete list of prices offered by the brand on its Washing Machines





Brand TYPE Capacity Regular Days Sale White Westinghouse Semi Automatic Top Load 6 Kg 7,499 6,999 White Westinghouse Semi Automatic Top Load 6.5 Kg 7,999 7,499 White Westinghouse Semi Automatic Top Load 7 kg 8,499 7,999 White Westinghouse Semi Automatic Top Load 7.5 Kg 8,999 8,499 White Westinghouse Semi Automatic Top Load 8 Kg 9,999 9,499 White Westinghouse Semi Automatic Top Load 9 Kg 10,999 10,499 White Westinghouse Fully Automatic Top Load 6.5 Kg 12,999 12,499 White Westinghouse Fully Automatic Top Load 7.5 Kg 14,999 14,499 White Westinghouse Fully Automatic Front Load 8.5 Kg 23,999 22,499 White Westinghouse Fully Automatic Front Load 10.5 Kg 28,999 27,499

White-Westinghouse forayed into the Fully Automatic Washing Machines category in both Top and Front load models, in September 2021 with an ambitious target of selling 30,000 units. Some of the key features of Its fully automatic models include inbuilt heater, 15 wash programs and diamond cut drum. The machines have been developed with keeping Indian consumers in mind which generates less noise, are shock and rust resistant, highly durable giving them longer life. The washing machine also comes with a 5 years of warranty on the motor. White-Westinghouse is a 100-year-old American consumer appliance brand. The brand sells appliances in more than 45 countries across the world. The company had entered the appliances manufacturing business by acquiring Copeman Electric Stove Company in 1917.

About White-Westinghouse:

White-Westinghouse is an American home appliance brand currently used under license by trademark owner Westinghouse Electric Corporation. The company entered the appliances manufacturing business by acquiring Copeman Electric Stove Company in 1917. It moved production from Flint, Michigan to Mansfield, Ohio . Copeman had begun manufacturing its first electric ranges in 1914. Electric ranges were first demonstrated by Thomas Ahearn in 1892, gained in popularity as electrification became widespread throughout the United States . The Westinghouse appliance line expanded when the company entered the household refrigerator market in 1930. In 1975 the name was changed to White-Westinghouse (when Westinghouse was purchased by White Consolidated Industries (WCI)). Since then, White Westinghouse has made numerous contributions to the industry such as:

1930's refrigerators with sealed refrigeration units

1930's room air conditioners

1930's portable dishwashers

1939 automatic washing machine that was not bolted to the floor.