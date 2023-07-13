BigBasket offers the cheapest Tomatoes; Check

Tomatoes are sold at sky-high prices. Ketchup has replaced tomatoes to an extent, and even McDonald's has removed tomatoes from their menu. How much ever expensive they become, tomatoes are still an essential ingredient in every Indian recipe. Indian cuisine is incomplete without them as they add that perfect taste and texture to our delicious dishes. So no matter the price, we will have to buy tomatoes. The best is to check is to look for places that offer discounts on vegetables.



Before comparing tomato prices on various online platforms, we asked my local supplier about tomato prices. Tomatoes are currently selling for Rs 150 per kg. Prices can go up and down depending on the location. In certain areas in Secunderabad, tomato prices are crossing the Rs 150/kg mark. So this was all about the offline market. What about online grocery apps like Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, and Blinkit? Which one is better? Let's check.

Tomatoes price on BigBasket

Now let's shift our focus to BigBasket. Unlike Swiggy and Blinkit, BigBasket does not offer same-day delivery. However, it provides the most affordable tomatoes whether you shop online or offline. Checking out the BigBasket app, we found that they offer three types of tomatoes: local, hybrid, and organic, each with its own price. When checking on BigBasket, local tomatoes are priced at Rs 71 per 500 grams and Rs 142 per kilogram. The hybrid variety costs Rs 61 per 500 grams and Rs 122 per kilogram. Lastly, organically grown tomatoes are priced at Rs 67.10 per 500 grams and Rs 134.10 per kilogram.

Tomatoes price on Blinkit

When comparing the prices of tomatoes between grocery delivery apps, Blinkit turns out to be slightly more expensive than Swiggy Instamart. For 500 grams of tomatoes, Blinkit charges Rs 112, and the price goes up to Rs 222 per kilogram. In addition, customers need to pay for the shipping cost as well. In general, the prices offered by Swiggy and Blinkit are quite similar.

Tomatoes price on Swiggy Instamart

At Swiggy Instamart, tomatoes are priced at Rs 111 per 500g, and if you want to buy 1kg of tomato, you will have to pay around Rs 221. This is not all; if you are not a Swiggy subscriber, you may even have to pay the shipping fee if your cart value is insufficient.

In summary, while Blinkit is slightly more expensive than Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket stands out as the platform with the most competitive tomato prices, offering different options to suit different preferences and budgets.