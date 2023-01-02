Carl Pei's 2023 Predictions on Apple, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Carl Pei, Nothing co-founder, has said that 2023 will be a "wild ride". He believes 2023 will be a big year for the tech community, not just for his company, Nothing. Pei has laid out ten predictions likely to shape the tech world this year in a series of tweets. In the tweets, he wrote about Tesla and Elon Musk's Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta and Metaverse, and the role of government in everyday technology. Pei's first prediction is that 2023 will see the rise of a killer AI app. As the name suggests, the app might disrupt the AI in smartphones or supported apps, but the concept is different and new, so we'll have to see how it can work.



Speaking about Elon Musk, Pei writes that Twitter under his leadership will do "very well," although his other company, Tesla, won't be the most premium EV maker on the market as more competitors enter. . He adds that the metaverse project will take time before there are more users on it, though Mark Zuckerberg will "turn things around on Meta by running a tighter ship" in 2023. Coincidentally, Zuckerberg is under pressure from investors to go easy on him. the metaverse project and the team that oversees it: Reality Labs. 2022 was a tough year for the company after posting a drop in revenue for the first time. As a result, Meta also laid off thousands of employees to save costs.





My 2023 predictions:

1. At least one AI killer app will emerge (we haven't seen nothing yet)

2. Tesla becomes just another car brand, as traditional car brands catch up

3. Twitter does really well due to Elon spending lots of time on it — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 30, 2022





On the other hand, Apple is among the rarer tech companies to turn a profit last year, thanks to a series of device launches. Pei says Apple shares will continue to rise as it is a "very high-quality business." Pei has also praised Apple several times in the past for its innovation and design. However, he has said that the company stopped innovating, so he launched Nothing, which has two TWS earphones and a smartphone in his portfolio. In addition, he says that the world's governments will persecute Apple for "its anti-consumer behaviours." The changes will already start this year, probably in September. Apple is ditching the proprietary Lightning port in favour of a USB-C port on the iPhone 15 series. It also offers a Type-C port for charging on its iPad series.

Pei predicts that "companies are really trying to make money, and hard work is back in style." He says hybrid work will fade away, and companies will choose to be remote or face-to-face.