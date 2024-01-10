CES 2024: Amazon Teams Up with BMW to Integrate Alexa Voice Assistant in Cars

In a significant development at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Amazon and BMW have unveiled a strategic partnership that introduces the Alexa voice assistant to automobiles. This collaboration highlights the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in diverse sectors, with the automotive industry embracing AI technology.

As part of the Amazon-BMW alliance, a Large Language Model (LLM) incorporating Amazon Alexa will be seamlessly integrated into the vehicle's user manual. This innovative approach allows users to effortlessly inquire about various aspects of their car, receiving instant responses from Alexa. The integration aims to provide a more intuitive and convenient way for users to familiarize themselves with their cars without the need to manually navigate through the user manual.

Amazon emphasizes that this integration of AI offers a "more natural way of getting to know your new car." Users can inquire about different vehicle systems, including ADAS, ESP, ABS, infotainment, and more. Furthermore, the AI system enables users to execute commands such as changing drive modes, adjusting climate control settings, selecting music, and more, all through voice commands. The technology leverages Alexa Custom Assistant (ACA), contributing to simplifying interactions and reducing distractions for drivers.

This collaboration builds upon a previous announcement in September 2022 when Amazon and BMW disclosed their joint efforts to develop a custom in-vehicle voice assistant focused on Alexa. The current integration at CES 2024 underscores the commitment to enhancing user experiences and functionality in connected vehicles.

Amazon says, “Your car is the perfect place for a voice assistant—and Amazon and BMW showcased what's possible with new Alexa LLM-powered capabilities. These new capabilities provide a more natural way of getting to know your new car and allow it to take select actions on your behalf.”

As CES 2024 unfolds, the Amazon-BMW partnership stands out as a key announcement, exemplifying the continual evolution of AI integration and voice-assistant technologies in the automotive industry.