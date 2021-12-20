Check the BSNL Recharge Plan with 425 days of Validity; Find Details

If you are one of those who does not like to recharge their broadband plans over and over again, this news might bring you relief! The telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers long-term plans for a 425-day validity plan. There is no other telecom company that offers long-term validity. BSNL provides the 425-day validity plan at ₹ 2,500. In addition to the 455-day validity plan, BSNL offers many more long-term validity plans. Here is a list of those plans that you may like to consider.



Long-term validity plans by BSNL

- BSNL has a ₹ 397 prepaid plan that includes 2GB of internet per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and free ringtones. This package includes a 300-day validity period and 30-day access to gifts. For a package under ₹ 500, no other telco company offers 300 days of validity.

- The ₹ 1999 plan is like the complete package! It comes with 500GB of standard data and 100GB of additional data, after which the speed drops to 80Kbps. It also allows you to make genuinely unlimited phone calls to any network, with no FUP restrictions. The package also includes 100 SMS per day to any network, free PRBT with an endless choice of songs, and 365 days of access to Lokdhun content. It also consists of a 365-day subscription to the Eros Now entertainment service. All of these services for less than ₹ 1999 for one year.

- BSNL also offers a ₹ 1499 prepaid plan that covers 24GB of internet, unlimited phone calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan has a validity period of 365 days.

- Besides the ₹ 2,500 for 425 days plan, BSNL also has another option. The telco increased the annual prepaid plan from ₹ 2399 by 60 days, making it a plan for 425 days. It offers unlimited data, although the speed drops to 80 kbps after the use of 3GB per day. Plus, access to 100 SMS per day to any network along with BSNL tunes and access to Eros Now content.

- BSNL has another annual coupon package priced at ₹ 1498, offering unlimited speed with 2GB of data per day without any speed drop. However, after 2GB of data usage, the speed will drop to 40kbps. Tags: BSNL, BSNL Long term validity plan